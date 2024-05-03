Could a future big league ballplayer be staying with your family this summer?

The Purcellville Cannons baseball team is looking for host families to provide a 'home away from home' for college-age players who will be playing in a 10-week summer league season.

This summer, lots of us will check out youth baseball near where we live, but there’s a special opportunity for fans to connect with up-and-coming ballplayers.

Every summer, fans flock to historic Fireman’s Field, a few blocks from the tiny downtown in Purcellville, Virginia, to watch the Purcellville Cannons play.

“In our small town, we don’t have hotels, so we need to look for families that are willing to host those players for the summer,” team housing coordinator Jill Solano said. “Provide a home away from home, so to speak.”

The Cannons are one of 11 teams in the Valley Baseball League, which is a member of the National Alliance of Collegiate Summer Baseball, and partially funded by Major League Baseball.

“Games take place along [Interstate] 81, so they play in Winchester, Strasburg, Harrisonburg, Haymarket — we’re actually the furthest north that the Valley League plays,” Solano said. “We have the highest attendance in the league.”

What’s expected of a host family during the 10-week season during June and July, in which teams typically play six games per week?

“The host family is providing a safe hospitable place,” Solano said. “A private room, access to a bathroom and laundry — they’ll definitely do laundry, since they’re responsible for that, with dirty uniforms.”

In addition, Solano said families generally provide one meal a day to the ballplayer: “Maybe just having some breakfast items? This is not ‘cater to the player.’ Maybe a leftover plate of dinner food?”

What’s expected of the player?

“Ultimately, respect for the family, the house rules, the home itself,” Solano said, noting that after evening games and driving an hour or so, players often arrive to their host family’s home late in the evening. “We’ve never had any issues with the players.”

She said young ballplayers often bond with their host families.

Solano said her family, which includes Little League and youth baseball players, has hosted Cannons players for several seasons: “It’s just a one-of-a-kind experience — it’s kind of like having a big brother in the house.”

Other families have kept in touch with players they’ve hosted. “One actually went to go visit his college, and watch the game,” Solano said.

She said families interested in learning more about hosting a player can reach out via email.

Other local teams, including the Bethesda Big Train have similar host family programs.

