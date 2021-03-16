CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor reflects on pandemic | Prince William Co. gets large vaccine clinic | Moderna begins pediatric trial | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Hogan, Alsobrooks visit Prince George’s Co. vaccination site located at a church

March 16, 2021, 11:04 PM

Larry Hogan, Angela Alsobrooks
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks visit the mass vaccination site at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden. (Courtesy Gov. Larry Hogan via Facebook/Joe Andrucyk)

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan joined Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks for a tour of the latest COVID-19 vaccination site in the county at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden.

Hogan said that he’d just been in touch with the White House, and starting next month, the state could expect a fairly dramatic increase in the number of vaccines allotted to Maryland.

“All we need is the vaccines, and the good news is the month of April is going to look a whole lot different from the month of March,” Hogan said.

Hogan didn’t say precisely when the state would open up additional vaccination appointments to more people, but said an announcement could come soon. Hogan has warned about opening up more appointments when vaccines remain in short supply.

On Tuesday, Alsobrooks thanked Hogan for “hearing us,” referring to the county’s requests for additional slots for county residents at sites placed in Prince George’s County.

“We made a request of the governor that he would make this site available to us, and that he would also set aside appointments at Six Flags, and he honored both of those requests,” Alsobrooks said.

The county had been criticized for failing to administer vaccines it had been allotted by the state, and Alsobrooks took the opportunity to mention a turnaround on that point.

“We were No. 23 in terms of administering the vaccine — we’re now at No. 3” statewide, she said.

Vaccination rates among Black and Latino residents have trailed those of other groups in the state. During their tour of the First Baptist Church of Glenarden, Hogan and Alsobrooks discussed the issue and thanked the church’s pastor, John K. Jenkins Sr., for encouraging people to get their vaccinations.

Alsobrooks thanked Jenkins for making the location available, and she noted that the site is her “church home.”

“It is a place where the community feels comfortable; it is trusted,” Alsobrooks said.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

