Hogan, Alsobrooks visit Prince George’s Co. vaccination site located at a church

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan joined Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks for a tour of the latest COVID-19 vaccination site in the county at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden.

Hogan said that he’d just been in touch with the White House, and starting next month, the state could expect a fairly dramatic increase in the number of vaccines allotted to Maryland.

“All we need is the vaccines, and the good news is the month of April is going to look a whole lot different from the month of March,” Hogan said.

Hogan didn’t say precisely when the state would open up additional vaccination appointments to more people, but said an announcement could come soon. Hogan has warned about opening up more appointments when vaccines remain in short supply.

Today I joined @CEXAlsobrooks to visit @FBCG, where a partnership between our Vaccine Equity Task Force and @UMCapital has stood up a new, large-scale community vaccination clinic for Prince George’s County residents. This site will ramp up to nearly 1,000 shots per day. pic.twitter.com/rlv2wGNlvJ — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 16, 2021

On Tuesday, Alsobrooks thanked Hogan for “hearing us,” referring to the county’s requests for additional slots for county residents at sites placed in Prince George’s County.

“We made a request of the governor that he would make this site available to us, and that he would also set aside appointments at Six Flags, and he honored both of those requests,” Alsobrooks said.

The county had been criticized for failing to administer vaccines it had been allotted by the state, and Alsobrooks took the opportunity to mention a turnaround on that point.

“We were No. 23 in terms of administering the vaccine — we’re now at No. 3” statewide, she said.

Vaccination rates among Black and Latino residents have trailed those of other groups in the state. During their tour of the First Baptist Church of Glenarden, Hogan and Alsobrooks discussed the issue and thanked the church’s pastor, John K. Jenkins Sr., for encouraging people to get their vaccinations.

Alsobrooks thanked Jenkins for making the location available, and she noted that the site is her “church home.”

“It is a place where the community feels comfortable; it is trusted,” Alsobrooks said.

