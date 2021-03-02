CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to enter Phase 2 of vaccination next week | Summer camp guidance | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
2 arrested in Suitland fatal shooting

Rick Massimo

March 31, 2021, 12:53 PM

Two 19-year-old men have been arrested and charged with killing a woman in Suitland, Maryland, on Monday.

Keimoni Shepard, of Greenbelt, and Brendan Cooley, of Suitland, have been charged with first- and second-degree murder in connection with the killing of Marceese Norman, 30, of District Heights.

Norman was found by police in a car on Whitehall Street — the street given by the police as Cooley’s address — with gunshot wounds at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police said the two men and Norman knew each other, and that they had been in “an ongoing dispute.”

Shepard and Cooley are being held without bond.

The fatal shooting was one of three in the county in two days earlier this week.

