CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. vaccine update | Metro GM on ridership | Mask competition | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Crime News » Spate of shootings in…

Spate of shootings in Prince George’s County leave 3 dead in 2 days

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 30, 2021, 2:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Three separate shootings over the course of two days in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have left three people dead.

The first shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Whitehall Street in Suitland, police said.

Responding officers found Marceese Norman, 30, of District Heights, inside of a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said detectives do not believe it was a random crime.

A second shooting took place later Monday night in Glenarden around 9:10 p.m. in the 7900 block of Glenarden Parkway.

In that shooting, responding officers found a man outside his home who had been shot. Anthony Lamont Frost, 31, of D.C., was pronounced dead at the scene.

A third shooting happened Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of Penbrook Circle in Landover.

Police said officers responded around 10 a.m. and found a man suffering gunshots wounds in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified.

Police are working to determine suspects and motives in all three fatal shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or go online at https://www.pgcrimesolvers.com or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device).

The Suitland shooting is case 21-0014055.

The Glenarden shooting is case 21-0014060.

A case number for the Landover shooting has not been made public yet.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

EPA details plans to restore collective bargaining with largest employee union

Judge rules USPS can move 'limited' mail-sorting machines to improve service

HHS QSMO sees $6B more in grants handled through shared solutions this year

DoD will release document highlighting military needs in 5G, software and data this spring

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up