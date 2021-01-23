Prince George’s Co. tightens vaccinations to restrict non-residents

Prince George's County, Maryland, has begun cracking down on the number of people entering from other Maryland counties to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Prince George’s County, Maryland, has begun cracking down on the large number of people entering from other Maryland counties to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

When preregistering to be a part of Phase 1c of the vaccine rollout, the county will limit sign-ups to only people who live and work in the county.

The county will enter Phase 1c of their rollout on Monday. Those who can register include people 65 to 74, health and public safety workers, essential employees, including food and agriculture workers, public transit and postal service employees.

In her weekly newsletter to the community Saturday, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said the county will also require proof of residency or proof of employment in Prince George’s County at the time of the appointment for COVID-19 vaccination.

The county is currently vaccinating individuals in phases 1a and 1b — hospital staff and health care workers, first responders, residents and staff at long term care facilities, people 75 and older, teachers and school staff and child care workers.

On Tuesday, county officials said that the heath department “reset” all vaccination appointments scheduled after Feb. 9 and require all applicants to preregister with the county going forward.

Alsobrooks said in her newsletter the reset allowed “vulnerable” residents and those who work in the county to move up in the appointment order.

“Our health department closed the ability for individuals to access county clinics through the state vaccination website, at the beginning of this week, and has continued to review and replace people who registered and are not in 1a or 1b,” Alsobrooks said. “The county will continue to schedule and replace appointments through the pre-registration information exclusively.”

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.