Prince George’s Co. begins preregistration for Phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

As Maryland prepares to move into the next phase of its coronavirus vaccine rollout, Prince George’s County is asking eligible residents and workers to preregister.

“At this time, we are asking all County residents and those who work in the County, who are in 1C, to please fill out a preregistration form,” County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said in a statement.

Those in Phase 1c include people 65 to 74 years old; health and human services workers and public safety workers not covered in Phase 1a; and essential workers at high risk of exposure, such as those who work in food and agriculture, grocery stores, public transit and the mail service.

Those who have preregistered will receive appointments as they become available, which the county said could take several weeks or longer. Alsobrooks said on Twitter residents must provide proof of residency or proof of employment in the county at their appointment.

The county’s health department is still working to vaccinate people in Phases 1a and 1b.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced last week that the state can start Phase 1c of the coronavirus vaccine rollout on Monday.

