Arlington Co. reschedules COVID-19 vaccine appointments after disbursement change

Arlington County is rescheduling first dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments scheduled at Virginia Hospital Center after state health department officials made changes to its distribution plans.

The Virginia Department of Health vaccines will only be distributed to local health districts going forward, meaning hospitals will no longer receive vaccines directly from the state, according to a statement posted on the hospital’s website.

In response of this change, Virginia Hospital Center said in a statement that all future first shot appointments at their community vaccine clinics, including the Walter Reed Community Clinic and its physician group clinic, are canceled.

Dates affected are appointments scheduled for Jan. 26 and thereafter. The cancellations include people age 75 and older.

“Arlington County is ready to deliver vaccine as supplies become available from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and will be diligently working to contact affected Arlingtonians in the coming weeks,” Arlington County Board Chair Matt de Ferranti said in a statement.

“We also understand the community’s frustration and appreciate everyone’s patience,” said de Ferranti.

Arlington residents who had their appointments canceled will be contacted directly by the county to reschedule their first dose vaccination vaccine once supplies become available in the following weeks.

Non-Arlington residents are asked to monitor their local health district departments for future announcements.

The cancellations will not affect anyone who already received their first shot and are registered to for their second shot at the Walter Reed Community Center.

More information about the Arlington County’s COVID-19 vaccine plans can be found on its website.