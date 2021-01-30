CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Hundreds of Prince George's…

Hundreds of Prince George’s Co. school teachers and staff begin getting vaccinated for the coronavirus

John Domen

January 30, 2021, 11:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

When Jessica Molloy and Yarelis Morales ran into each other in the parking lot of the Prince George’s County Sports and Learning Complex in Maryland, the two kindergarten teachers at Caesar Chavez Immersion School did a happy dance together.

Both were there to get their first coronavirus vaccine shot.

“We’re very excited,” said Morales, with Molloy echoing her immediately.

“Very excited. We’ve been on Zoom talking about it for days,” Molloy said.

They both agreed that teaching kindergarten over Zoom is hard for the students, but the start of the vaccination process means they’re that much closer to getting back into the classroom again.

Neither of them were willing to go back into the classroom without a vaccination.

In fact, none of the teachers who showed up on Saturday felt any differently.

Marilyn Blackwell, a paraprofessional at Barnaby Manor Elementary in Oxon Hill was one of the first to show up. While she misses daily interactions with the kids, this was pretty much a mandatory step toward getting back into the classroom.

“Everyday you’re worried,” Blackwell said about the virus. “I’m ready to go back but I want to be safe.”

This was, in Prince George’s County School CEO Dr. Monica Goldson’s mind, a painless step toward getting there. She’s hoping all school employees will rush to get inoculated over the next six to eight weeks.

“I need them to take that vaccine to protect themselves, to protect our students, and to protect our student’s families, that’s it,” said Goldson.

She’s planning to have more information about a potential return to in-person learning by mid-February, though it was made pretty clear that the return is unlikely to happen by March 1, which is a date being pushed by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

However, weather permitting the county will see 1,408 shots given out this weekend with more to come in the weeks ahead.

“By mid-February I’ll have a better idea where we are with the distribution of vaccinations as well as where our metrics are and what we can do to make sure we support our families,” she said.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up