Greenbelt police officer dies from injuries received while responding to crash

Zeke Hartner

January 14, 2021, 1:56 PM

City of Greenbelt Master Police Officer Christine Peters died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 as a result of injuries she received while responding to a crash on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (Courtesy Greenbelt Police Department)

A Greenbelt, Maryland, police officer has died Thursday from injuries she sustained during a crash investigation earlier this month.

On the night of Jan. 2, Master Police Officer Christine Peters was helping U.S. Park Police respond to a crash on Edmonston Road in Greenbelt when she was struck outside her patrol vehicle.

The driver that hit Peters remained at the scene.

Peters had been with the City of Greenbelt Police Department since 1998; before that, she was with the University of Maryland Police Department.

“The Greenbelt Police Department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer
Peters’ family and friends on their loss, and we mourn the loss of a friend and
colleague,” the department said in a release.

“We would like to thank everyone who has been part of the City of Greenbelt Police Department and has shown all their support for the Peters family and our police department,” a department spokesperson said.

