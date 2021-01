The Greenbelt, Maryland, police officer who was struck while responding to a crash remains hospitalized with critical injuries.

Master Police Officer Chris Peters has been with the Greenbelt Police Department for 22 years.

She was helping the U.S. Park Police with a crash on Edmonston Road north of Cherrywood Lane on Jan. 2, around 10 p.m., when she was struck outside her patrol vehicle.

Peters was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

The driver of the car that hit her remained on the scene.