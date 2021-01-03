CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Vehicle strikes, injures Greenbelt officer responding to crash

Luke Garrett | @luke_e_garrett

January 3, 2021, 8:42 AM

A police officer is hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle while responding to a crash in Greenbelt, Maryland, late Saturday night.

The Greenbelt Police Department said a female officer was hit outside of her patrol vehicle as she helped U.S. Park Police respond to a crash reported around 10 p.m. on Edmonston Road, north of Cherrywood Lane.

The officer was hit at approximately 10 p.m. and transported by helicopter to a hospital, Greenbelt Police Department spokesman George Mathews told WTOP.

The car that hit the woman remained at the scene. Police said an investigation is ongoing.

