Vehicle strikes, injures Greenbelt officer responding to crash

A police officer is hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle while responding to a crash in Greenbelt, Maryland, late Saturday night.

The Greenbelt Police Department said a female officer was hit outside of her patrol vehicle as she helped U.S. Park Police respond to a crash reported around 10 p.m. on Edmonston Road, north of Cherrywood Lane.

The officer was hit at approximately 10 p.m. and transported by helicopter to a hospital, Greenbelt Police Department spokesman George Mathews told WTOP.

The car that hit the woman remained at the scene. Police said an investigation is ongoing.

WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this report.