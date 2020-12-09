CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
Tanker crash cleanup prompts delays on Outer Loop in Prince George’s County

Abigail Constantino

December 9, 2020, 8:02 PM

tanker
An empty tanker truck collides with three other vehicles. (Courtesy Prince George’s County Fire/EMS)

A crash involving an empty tanker truck and three other vehicles blacked lanes on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway in Maryland.

It happened on northbound Interstate 495, north of Route 202, in Prince George’s County on Wednesday afternoon.

No one was hurt or transported.

Four lanes were blocked earlier, but all lanes have reopened by 6:45 p.m., as the crash activity was moved on the left shoulder. There is still a long line of delays after Branch Avenue.

“Neither the tanker nor saddle tanks are leaking — it is a combo fluid spill from the engine,” WTOP traffic reporter Dave Dildine said.

The state has sent a sand truck to clean up the fuel and fluid spill.

