Laurel apartment fire displaces 24, including 2 children

Twenty-four people are displaced, including two children, following an apartment fire in Laurel.

Prince George’s County firefighters were dispatched to a three-story garden-style apartment building in the 13100 block of Larchdale Road in Laurel for a reported fire around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the fire department tweeted.

First responders arrived to find fire coming from the roof. Howard County personnel provided additional assistance to put out the two-alarm blaze:

Update to apartment building fire on Larchdale Rd: Fire is out. 28 units affected. @PGCountyOEM assisting at least 22 adults, 2 children and 6 dogs displaced by fire. Fire investigators on scene. pic.twitter.com/HkuvfuovDN — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) December 23, 2020

The incident displaced at least 22 adults, two children and six dogs across 28 housing units. Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

