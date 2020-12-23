HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Laurel apartment fire displaces…

Laurel apartment fire displaces 24, including 2 children

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

December 23, 2020, 7:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Twenty-four people are displaced, including two children, following an apartment fire in Laurel, Maryland.

Prince George’s County firefighters were dispatched to a three-story garden-style apartment building in the 13100 block of Larchdale Road in Laurel for a reported fire around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the fire department tweeted.

First responders arrived to find fire coming from the roof. Howard County personnel provided additional assistance to put out the two-alarm blaze:

The incident displaced at least 22 adults, two children and six dogs across 28 housing units. Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

Below is a map of the area:

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Omnibus endorses 1% federal pay raise, gives feds more time to repay deferred payroll taxes

Agencies get more help distributing COVID-19 relief in $2.3T catch-all

2021 spending bill: Cyber, federal buildings are winners, IT modernization is a loser

$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up