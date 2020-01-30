Lanham woman found stabbed to death in her house

A Lanham woman was found stabbed to death in her house on Wednesday, several days after she was reported missing.

Blanca Aguilar, 49, was reported missing by some relatives over the weekend, the Prince George’s County police said Thursday. On Wednesday at about 12:30 p.m., her car was found at Nashville Drive at Wilhelm Road, just a few hundred feet away from her house on Lamont Drive, east of Greenbelt Park.

That spurred the police to enter the house, where they found Aguilar dead of stab wounds.

Police are still trying to determine a suspect and a motive. If you know anything more about the case, the police are asking you to call them at 301-516-2512. You can call Crime Solvers anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or use the P3 Tips mobile app.

