Woman struck, killed on Inner Loop identified

Maryland State Police identified the 40-year-old woman who was fatally struck earlier this week, and added that the crash was likely due to "pedestrian error."

Maryland State Police have identified the woman who was struck and killed on the Inner Loop in Prince George’s County earlier this week.

Lorena Hernandez, 40, of Suitland, Maryland, was fatally hit around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the area of the Capital Beltway and Allentown Road in Temple Hills. She was standing in the second lane from the left when she was struck by an SUV, state police said, and she died at the scene.

State police said in an update Wednesday that the crash was likely due to “pedestrian error.”

“Troopers at the scene report there were no disabled vehicles in the vicinity of the crash to indicate the victim had been driving a vehicle that had become disabled,” Maryland State Police said.

The SUV driver stayed at the scene throughout the investigation and told police he tried to avoid hitting Hernandez. So far, no charges have been filed.

State police are still investigating. Anyone with information about this crash can call the Forestville Barrack at (301) 568-8101.

WTOP’s Sandra Salathe contributed to this report.

