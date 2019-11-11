Woman struck and killed on the Inner Loop of the Beltway

Maryland State Police said around 12:30 a.m., a car hit the woman near Allentown Road and the Joint Base Andrews exit.

A female pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car on the Inner Loop of the beltway in Maryland Monday morning.

Maryland State Police said around 12:30 a.m., a GMC Yukon hit the woman near Allentown Road and the Joint Base Andrews exit. She died immediately on scene.

The driver of the Yukon stayed on scene throughout the investigation. Police said it was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

