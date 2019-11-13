Man found shot to death inside car in Prince George’s Co.

A 29-year-old man was found shot to death in a car Tuesday evening in Beltsville, Maryland, police said.

Samie Neil, of Adelphi, was found dead inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds in the 3500 block of Powder Mill Road, Prince George’s County police said Wednesday.

Officers found his body around 4:40 p.m., when they were called to the area for the report of a shooting.

Police continue to investigate and have not yet named a suspect or motive.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call detectives at (301) 772-4925. To submit a tip anonymously, call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or send the tip online.

Below is a map of the area where police said Neil was found shot to death.

