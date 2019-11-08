CEO Monica Goldson explained in a letter that the task force would develop short- and long-term recommendations to solve "persistent challenges with on-time arrival" by school buses.

Prince George’s County, Maryland’s school system is forming a 23-member task force to tackle transportation issues.

In a letter sent out to parents and guardians, schools CEO Monica Goldson explained that the task force would be charged with developing short- and long-term recommendations to solve what she called “persistent challenges with on-time arrival” by the school bus fleet.

Prince George’s County Public Schools serve 81,000 students who travel on 5,500 routes each day.

The task force is made up of parents, a Board of Education member, school system staff, county government staff and union representatives.

An interim report is expected in January, Goldson said. But by March, she expects the task force to have recommendations for arrival and departure times, bus driver recruitment and retention, and any changes that should be made for the next school year.

Goldson concluded the notification by thanking the school community for “patience and flexibility.”

