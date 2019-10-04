Man, teenager charged in fatal Oxon Hill shooting

The Prince George's County police have charged a man and a 15-year-old in connection with a fatal shooting Monday night in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Roger Beckwith Jr., 20, of Baltimore, and Mark Lechoco, 15, of Fort Washington, were arrested Thursday in the death of Bryant Brooks, 18, of Oxon Hill.

Brooks was discovered in the 400 block of Winslow Road around 10:40 p.m. Monday, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Lechoco set up a drug transaction with Brooks, and Beckwith shot him during a robbery.

Both Lechoco and Beckwith are charged with first- and second-degree murder and armed robbery; Lechoco is being charged as an adult. Both are in custody.

The police are asking anyone with more information to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477, or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

