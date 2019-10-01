Man fatally shot in Prince George’s Co.

Prince George's County police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot on the sidewalk in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Monday night.

Police responded to the 400 block of Winslow Road near Elroy Place around 10:40 p.m., where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man has not yet been identified. Police are attempting to establish suspects and a motive. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-8477.

