The body found at a Prince George's County brush fire in August has been identified as a 24-year-old Northwest D.C. woman.

A woman who was found dead at the site of a brush fire in Bowie, Maryland, has now been identified, and police said she was likely killed around 24 miles away in D.C.

Just before 6:15 a.m. on Aug. 17, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS responded to the 3100 block of Mill Branch Road, just off Crain Highway, for a brush fire. When they extinguished the flames, they found burnt human remains.

Later, an autopsy revealed that the victim suffered multiple injuries.

D.C. police have now identified the victim as Marquita Lucas, 24, of Northwest.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide. D.C. police believe she was killed inside a home in the 3700 block of Horner Place in Southeast. Police Chief Peter Newsham said Tuesday that the delay in releasing the victim’s name was due to the crime’s multiple locations. However, police are not yet connecting the dots on how she was transported, or releasing who might be a suspect.

Anyone with information about this case can call police at 202-727-9099, or text their tip to 50411.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.