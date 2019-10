Md. Coast Guard officer accused of plotting domestic terror attack pleads guilty to gun, drug charges

A Coast Guard lieutenant who was caught researching acts of domestic terrorism and compiling dozens of firearms has entered a guilty plea Thursday to a federal judge.

A Coast Guard lieutenant who was caught researching acts of domestic terrorism and compiling dozens of firearms has entered a guilty plea Thursday to a federal judge.

Christopher Hasson, 50, of Silver Spring, Maryland, signed the plea agreement moments after stepping into the court room; he could face a maximum of 31 years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts, including possession of firearms and the controlled substance tramadol, an opioid pain killer.

Prosecutors have said Hasson had espoused extremist views for years and wrote, “I am dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on earth.”

Federal prosecutors called Hasson a self-described white nationalist and domestic terrorist intent on carrying out a mass killing, but they haven’t filed any terrorism-related charges against him since his February arrest.

Prosecutors claimed Hasson drew up what appeared to be a computer spreadsheet hit list that included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic presidential hopefuls Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris. Several network TV journalists — MSNBC’s Chris Hayes and Joe Scarborough and CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Van Jones — also were mentioned.

Hasson also targeted two Supreme Court justices and two social media company executives and searched online for their home addresses in March 2018, within minutes of searching firearm sales websites, according to prosecutors.

Investigators found 15 guns, including seven rifles, and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition at Hasson’s basement apartment in Silver Spring, Maryland. He researched how to make homemade bombs and mortars, studied sniper training and used his government computer to search for information about Nazis and Adolf Hitler, prosecutors said.

Last month, a federal judge refused to dismiss the gun charges against Hasson. U.S. District Judge George Hazel rejected defense attorneys’ argument that charging Hasson with unlawful possession of firearm silencers violates his Second Amendment right to bear arms.

During a hearing earlier this year, Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Windom said the government had no doubt that Hasson’s arrest prevented bloodshed. Prosecutors have said Hasson appeared to be planning attacks inspired by the manifesto of Anders Behring Breivik, the Norwegian right-wing extremist who killed 77 people in a 2011 bomb-and-shooting rampage.

Hasson has espoused extremist views for years and “intends to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country,” Windom wrote.

Assistant federal public defender Liz Oyer has said prosecutors haven’t filed terrorism-related charges against Hasson because they haven’t found any evidence to back up those allegations. She accused prosecutors of seeking to punish Hasson for “private thoughts” that he never shared.

He will be sentenced in January.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more details.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.