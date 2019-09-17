Police ID man killed after 2 vehicles strike him in District Heights

A man who was struck by two separate vehicles and killed earlier this month in District Heights, Maryland, has now been identified.

A man who was struck by two separate vehicles and killed earlier this month in District Heights, Maryland, has now been identified.

On the night of Sept. 7, 25-year-old Manuel Cortez, of Brooklyn, New York, was trying to cross the street midblock in the area of the 5900 block of Silver Hill Road, Prince George’s County police said. But he was first hit by a driver in a Mercedes traveling southbound on the road.

While on the ground, police said Cortez was hit a second time by a driver in an SUV who couldn’t avoid him. He died at the scene.

Both drivers were not injured, and they stayed at the scene.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.