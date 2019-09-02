2 vehicles strike, kill man in Prince George’s County

One person is dead after two separate vehicles hit him on Saturday evening in District Heights, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, when a driver traveling south on Silver Hill Road struck him in the roadway. He was then hit by a second vehicle, an SUV.

First responders pronounced the victim dead on the scene. His name had not been made public as of Sunday morning. On Twitter, police said investigators are still working to determine the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Silver Hill Road between Marlboro Pike and Walker Mill Road had reopened in both directions by 8:30 a.m. For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page.

Below is the area of the crash:

