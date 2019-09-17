Man killed crossing road in Prince George’s Co.

The man was crossing Annapolis Road at Atwell Road in the Glenn Dale area at about 5:50 a.m. when he was struck, Prince George's County police said.

A man crossing the road in Maryland’s Prince George’s County was struck and killed by the driver of an SUV early Tuesday morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the SUV remained on the scene.

The westbound side of Annapolis Road was closed Tuesday morning between Atwell Avenue and Creek Terrace for less than hour and has since reopened.

Below is a map where the crash took place:

