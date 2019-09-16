Pedestrian hit in Gaithersburg last week has now died, police say

A woman who was hit and seriously injured by a driver last week in Gaithersburg, Maryland, has died police said.

Eleanor Cohen, 78, of Gaithersburg, died on Monday from her injuries at an area hospital, Montgomery County police said.

Cohen was crossing the street after exiting the LA Fitness at 314 Copley Place — in the Downtown Crown development — when a driver pulling out of the nearby Harris Teeter tried to turn left onto Copley Place and struck her around 10:20 a.m. on Sept. 11, Montgomery County police said.

A spokesman later tweeted out that her injuries were serious and traumatic. The driver stayed on the scene after the collision, police said.

Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information about this crash can call the Collission Reconstruction Unit at (240) 773-6620.

Below is a map of the area where police said the woman was hit.

