Prince George’s Co. man accused of killing 2 during Uber ride says ‘he messed up’

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, man told police that “he messed up” the night he got into a ride-sharing car that ended with the fatal shooting of the driver and another passenger, court documents said.

Aaron Wilson Jr., 42, is accused of killing driver Beaudouin Tchakounte, 46, of Frederick, and passenger Casey Xavier Robinson, 32, of Accokeek.

During Wilson’s first court appearance on Thursday, a judge ordered the Fort Washington man to be held without bond on charges of first- and second- degree murder, according to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Wilson and Robinson were both passengers of a shared Uber ride, driven by Tchakounte on Tuesday. Police said the two men had been picked up in separate locations.

At around 9:45 p.m., near Indian Head Highway and Bald Eagle Road in Oxon Hill, police said Tchakounte and Robinson were found dead in the car with gunshot wounds.

Charging documents said that Wilson opened fire on the driver and other passenger shortly after joining the ride.

Wilson left the scene after the shooting, and witnesses told police they saw a short man with curly hair fleeing from the vehicle.

Police reached out to Uber, and the company helped them identify the last person to hail the ride. Wilson’s phone number led them to his mother’s home, where he was found asleep in a bedroom.

After his arrest, Wilson told police “he messed up and that everything happened so fast.” He told detectives that he did not remember what took place because he was high on PCP.

“We are devastated by this news, and our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of Beaudouin Tchakounte and Casey Robinson,” Uber said in a statement.

The ride-sharing company said it will continue to work with law enforcement on their investigation into this “heinous crime.”

