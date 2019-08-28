2 men found dead inside car in Prince George’s County

Police arrived and found the victims with trauma to the upper body. A Prince George's County police spokesman said that the men were shot.

Two men were found dead inside a car in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Tuesday night.

Police received reports of a shooting around 9:45 p.m. It happened on Maryland state Route 210 and Bald Eagle Road in Oxon Hill.

Police arrived and found the victims with trauma to the upper body. A Prince George’s County police spokesman said the men were shot.

Police are still investigating to determine a suspect and a motive.

Below is the area where the men were found.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.