Hundreds show up for backpack drive-thru in Prince George’s Co.

An official with Prince George's County Public Schools said of students, "We want them to start the school year off right."

Hundreds of cars lined up along Lottsford Road at the Wayne K. Curry Administration Building in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, for a free backpack drive-thru Wednesday morning.

Barbara Holt Streeter, partnerships officer with Prince George’s County Public Schools, said the school system was ready for the turnout: “We know the need; we want them to start the school year off right.”

About two weeks ago, the school district hosted its ninth annual Back to School Block Party at the Sports and Learning Complex and served more than 6,000 students but Streeter says it was clear there was still a need in the community.

With some backpacks left over from sponsors, the school district decided to partner with the County Executive’s Office for Wednesday’s event. Students also received Washington Redskins tickets, school supplies and restaurant coupons.

Chantay Crews, the parent of two children ages 4 and 14, said the event would help make sure they’re ready for the school year. “This is an excellent idea for the county executive and Prince George’s County to give back to the community. I’m grateful for it.”

Streeter said that, thanks to a number of partnerships to help serve the 130,000 students in the county, students will be able to go back to school next week focused on learning.

