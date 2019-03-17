202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Police search for 20-year-old…

Police search for 20-year-old suspected of killing uncle in Lanham

By Teddy Gelman
and John Domen March 17, 2019 5:28 pm 03/17/2019 05:28pm
17 Shares

Police are looking for a 20-year-old Montgomery County, Maryland, man suspected of killing his uncle and injuring another victim during a shooting in Prince George’s County Sunday morning.

Osman Kalokoh, of Potomac, is considered armed and dangerous, police say.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at a house on the 9000 block of Alcona Street in Lanham. Two victims, a man and a woman, were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside the house.

The man, 69-year-old Alee Calokoh, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect got into an argument with his uncle before shooting both victims.

Police say the suspect is not known to own or have access to a vehicle.

Anyone who sees the suspect or has information relevant to the investigation should call detectives at 301-772-4925. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477, submit a tip online or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

WTOP’s Jennifer Ortiz contributed to this report. 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime john domen lanham Latest News Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News shooting
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Warm and hearty soup recipes

Take the edge off the chill with these warm and hearty soups. Scroll through the gallery for the best fall and winter recipes.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!