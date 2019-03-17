Police search for 20-year-old suspected of killing uncle in Lanham

Police are looking for a 20-year-old Montgomery County, Maryland, man suspected of killing his uncle and injuring another victim during a shooting in Prince George's County Sunday morning.

Police are looking for a 20-year-old Montgomery County, Maryland, man suspected of killing his uncle and injuring another victim during a shooting in Prince George’s County Sunday morning.

Osman Kalokoh, of Potomac, is considered armed and dangerous, police say.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at a house on the 9000 block of Alcona Street in Lanham. Two victims, a man and a woman, were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside the house.

The man, 69-year-old Alee Calokoh, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect got into an argument with his uncle before shooting both victims.

Police say the suspect is not known to own or have access to a vehicle.

Anyone who sees the suspect or has information relevant to the investigation should call detectives at 301-772-4925. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477, submit a tip online or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

WTOP’s Jennifer Ortiz contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.