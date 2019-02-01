1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Md. house fire

A 91-year-old man is dead and his caretaker is in critical condition from smoke inhalation suffered in a house fire in Laurel.

WASHINGTON — A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a Monday morning house fire in Laurel, Maryland.

According to Prince George’s County Fire/EMS, firefighters responded to a fire in the 15400 block of Laurelton Drive in Laurel around 9:45 a.m. The woman was found unconscious, and the man had to be taken down a ladder from the top floor. Both suffered from smoke inhalation and were treated on the scene before being transported to a hospital.

John Henry Karwoski, 91, later died of smoke inhalation. The woman, identified only as his caretaker, remains in a hospital in critical condition.

The fire, which investigators attribute to a cooking accident, caused an estimated $50,000 in damages.

