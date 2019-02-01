202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 dead, 1 hospitalized…

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Md. house fire

By Rob Woodfork February 25, 2019 10:08 pm 02/25/2019 10:08pm
39 Shares

WASHINGTON — A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a Monday morning house fire in Laurel, Maryland.

According to Prince George’s County Fire/EMS, firefighters responded to a fire in the 15400 block of Laurelton Drive in Laurel around 9:45 a.m. The woman was found unconscious, and the man had to be taken down a ladder from the top floor. Both suffered from smoke inhalation and were treated on the scene before being transported to a hospital.

John Henry Karwoski, 91, later died of smoke inhalation. The woman, identified only as his caretaker, remains in a hospital in critical condition.

The fire, which investigators attribute to a cooking accident, caused an estimated $50,000 in damages.

Below is a map where the fire occurred:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
house fire house fire death John Henry Karwoski Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Chili recipes for every mood and occasion

Whether you're looking to pull something together quickly on a weeknight or have hours to let a flavorful stew simmer, we've got you covered. Here are the best chili recipes for every occasion.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!