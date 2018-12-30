Upper Marlboro warehouse fire caused $1.5M in damage

The cause of the blaze that started Saturday morning at B&K Rental Co. remains under investigation.

WASHINGTON — A warehouse fire in Upper Marlboro, Maryland Saturday caused at least $1.5 million in damage, according to the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, firefighters were still on the scene handling spots that were still smoldering, according to spokesman Mark Brady.

Brady said in a tweet that crews would remain at the warehouse overnight, into Monday morning.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. Saturday and portions of the building collapsed.

B&K Rental Co. provides scaffolding, bleachers and seating for a variety of events, according to Brady, spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire Department. The White House, the Cherry Blossom Festival and a few area universities are listed as some of the company’s top clients, according to its website.

Below is a map of the warehouse location:

