Upper Marlboro warehouse fire caused $1.5M in damage

By Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP December 30, 2018 12:10 pm 12/30/2018 12:10pm
The fire at the Upper Marlboro warehouse could be seen for miles on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2018. (Courtesy Prince George's County Fire)

WASHINGTON — A warehouse fire in Upper Marlboro, Maryland Saturday caused at least $1.5 million in damage, according to the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.

The cause of the blaze that started Saturday morning at B&K Rental Co. remains under investigation.

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, firefighters were still on the scene handling spots that were still smoldering, according to spokesman Mark Brady.

Brady said in a tweet that crews would remain at the warehouse overnight, into Monday morning.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. Saturday and portions of the building collapsed.

B&K Rental Co. provides scaffolding, bleachers and seating for a variety of events, according to Brady, spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire Department. The White House, the Cherry Blossom Festival and a few area universities are listed as some of the company’s top clients, according to its website.

Below is a map of the warehouse location:

 

