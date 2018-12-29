VIDEO: Fire tears through warehouse in Upper Marlboro

The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. at a warehouse on Old Marlboro Pike. The fire has already caused some sections of the building to collapse, although no injuries have been reported. See video.

WASHINGTON — Firefighters are continuing to battle a fire that’s tearing through a warehouse in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. at a warehouse on Old Marlboro Pike, near Richie Marlboro Road, according to Prince George’s County Fire officials.

The fire has already caused some sections of the building to collapse, although no injuries have been reported. Prince George’s County firefighters, along with the help of firefighters from Montgomery County and D.C., are still on the scene.

The warehouse belongs to B&K Rental Co., which provides scaffolding, bleachers and seating for a variety of events, according to Mark Brady, spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire Department. The White House, the Cherry Blossom Festival and a few area universities are listed as some of the company’s top clients, according to its website.

U/D Warehouse Fire Videos from scene by @ACDoubleday 12601 Old Marlboro Pike in Upper Marlboro. B&K Rental specializes in temporary seating, bleachers and scaffolding. Firefighters still on location fighting the fire. #PGFD pic.twitter.com/9EnqovaSmM — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) December 29, 2018

Around 730 am Saturday – warehouse fire – 2nd Alarm at 12601 Old Marlboro Pike in Upper Marlboro. PGFD and some mutual aid companies still operating. Video by @ACDoubleday PGFD Fire Chief @BenBmbarksdale is on the scene. pic.twitter.com/9I8hcbiGtC — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) December 29, 2018

Officials have not yet said if they know what caused the fire.

Below is a map of the warehouse location:

