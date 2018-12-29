202.5
VIDEO: Fire tears through warehouse in Upper Marlboro

By Hallie Mellendorf December 29, 2018 11:47 am 12/29/2018 11:47am
WASHINGTON — Firefighters are continuing to battle a fire that’s tearing through a warehouse in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. at a warehouse on Old Marlboro Pike, near Richie Marlboro Road, according to Prince George’s County Fire officials.

The fire has already caused some sections of the building to collapse, although no injuries have been reported. Prince George’s County firefighters, along with the help of firefighters from Montgomery County and D.C., are still on the scene.

The warehouse belongs to B&K Rental Co., which provides scaffolding, bleachers and seating for a variety of events, according to Mark Brady, spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire Department. The White House, the Cherry Blossom Festival and a few area universities are listed as some of the company’s top clients, according to its website.

Officials have not yet said if they know what caused the fire.

Below is a map of the warehouse location:

 

