Player of the Week: Linganore’s Bradly Matthews hits ‘extra gear’ in Maryland 3A semifinal

Bradly Matthews rushed for a career-high 345 yards and five touchdowns, leading the Lancers to a 41-12 win over previously undefeated Milford Mill in a Maryland 3A semifinal.

While Bradly Matthews has spent the bulk of the past two seasons running through and around defenders, the Linganore High School senior running back has occasionally gotten banged up. During one game, it was his shoulder. During another, it was his ankle.

Matthews, though, didn’t want to come out of a game or miss any playing time. Lancers coach Rick Conner, however, noticed that Matthews just wasn’t himself.

“What’s the one thing you haven’t done?” Conner said, somewhat rhetorically. “Win a state championship.”

The message was simple: Listen to your body and get ready for the playoffs. Matthews sat out one game and Linganore had the benefit of a first-round bye in the playoffs. With some time to rest, Matthews appears back to his normal self.

This past Friday, he rushed 29 times for a career-high 345 yards and five touchdowns, leading the Lancers to a 41-12 win over previously undefeated Milford Mill in a Maryland 3A semifinal.

For his efforts, Matthews was named the Military Bowl Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“He’s finally rested up enough and healthy,” Conner said. “He has excellent vision and he does have that extra gear. He’s a freak in the weight room. On the field, his feet are always moving. He’s just as fast laterally as he is vertically. He sidesteps and jump cuts, and doesn’t miss a beat.”

With the five touchdowns, Matthews tied the Frederick County record for career touchdowns with 73, set by his predecessor at Linganore, Ethan Arneson. Arneson, though, accomplished the feat in three seasons. Matthews has done it in just two seasons, rushing for 2,484 yards and 36 touchdowns last season and 1,963 yards and 37 touchdowns this season.

Linganore (12-0) faces rival Oakdale in the Maryland 3A championship game on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Honor Roll:

DC

Coolidge QB Aleem Moore completed 13 of 25 passes for 157 yards and one touchdown and rushed for another score and the game-winning two-point conversion as the Colts rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to win the DCIAA Turkey Bowl for the first time since 1986, 15-14 over Dunbar.

LOUDOUN

Loudoun County QB Jake Miller threw two touchdown passes, including the tiebreaking, 37-yarder to Dominick Gadell midway through the fourth quarter, as the Captains beat Loudoun Valley, 28-14, in a Virginia 4A regional final.

MONTGOMERY

Sherwood DL Jefferson Serkfem, a Richmond recruit, made six tackles, forced one fumble and recovered three fumbles, returning one 69 yards for a touchdown as the Warriors beat Perry Hall, 42-14, in a Maryland 4A/3A semifinal. It was his third defensive touchdown this season.

NORTHERN REGION

West Springfield RB Dillan Wickham rushed 28 times for 235 yards and two touchdowns as the Spartans beat Lake Braddock, 28-14, in a Virginia 6A regional final. It was his eighth 100-yard game this season.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

Wise RB Kameron Parker rushed 16 times for 242 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 61 yards and another score as the Pumas beat Churchill, 45-7, in a Maryland 4A semifinal.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Patuxent RB-DB Evan Jones rushed 16 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns and caught five passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns and on defense made four tackles as the Panthers rallied to beat Boonsboro, 35-27, in a Maryland 1A semifinal.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.