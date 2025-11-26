Player of the Week: DeMatha’s Tristan Sabb

DeMatha Catholic High School quarterback Tristan Sabb is the Military Bowl Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. DeMatha Catholic High’s QB Tristan Sabb was at his best during championship game

After four years with the same starting quarterback, DeMatha Catholic High football coach Bill McGregor knew there would be an adjustment this season. Week by week, though, junior Tristan Sabb has grown into the position. And when the Stags needed him most, Sabb was at his best.

Sabb completed 14 of 18 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for the game-winning one-yard touchdown with 1 minute 1 second remaining, as DeMatha beat rival Gonzaga, 20-13, in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship game this past Sunday.

Sabb was a perfect 8 of 8 for 100 yards and one touchdown in the second half as DeMatha claimed its second consecutive WCAC championship.

For his efforts, Sabb was named the Military Bowl Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“He’s had a pretty good year, made first-team All-WCAC,” McGregor said. “What makes him so dangerous is he’s a dual-threat guy, he can run or throw, which is very important.”

Sabb opened the scoring with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Josh Parker midway through the second quarter. His 19-yard touchdown pass to Lavar Keys put the Stags back in front, 13-7, midway through the third quarter.

It was tied 13-13 when DeMatha drove toward the winning score.

Facing fourth-and-goal from the 1, McGregor took into account that a high snap had spoiled DeMatha’s first point-after attempts, and a long field goal attempt later in the game was blocked. So the Stags lined up to go for it and Sabb burrowed his way to get the ball across the goal line for his ninth rushing touchdown of the season.

“Anybody coming in this year, it was brand new with Denzel [Gardner] being a four-year starter,” McGregor said. “So it was a matter of reps, reps and more reps. Tristan got better each week. He was more dynamic, more comfortable in the offense and playing better. What makes him so valuable is his feet. He can bail himself out of trouble. And we have two really good wide receivers in Lavar and Josh. They could not have played any better than they both did.”

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Old Mill WR/LB Travon Pinkney caught a touchdown pass and on defense made 15 tackles with one sack as the Patriots beat Urbana, 36-0, in a Maryland 4A/3A quarterfinal game.

DC

Digital Pioneers QB Fred McRoy completed 10 of 14 passes for 136 yards and scrambled for the game-winning 13-yard touchdown with eight seconds remaining, as the Pythons beat St. Albans, 14-7, in a DCSAA Class A semifinal.

FREDERICK

Oakdale QB Alex Rodriguez, a Navy recruit, completed 10 of 14 passes for 104 yards and rushed 15 times for 66 yards and three touchdowns and a two-point conversion, as the Bears beat previously undefeated South River, 28-22, in a Maryland 3A quarterfinal game.

HOWARD

Glenelg RB/LB Russell McIntyre rushed 20 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns and on defense made four tackles as the Gladiators beat Howard, 17-0, in a Maryland 2A quarterfinal game.

LOUDOUN

Loudoun Valley WR/DB Mack Gaffney caught four passes for 74 yards and one touchdown and on defense made six tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown, as the Vikings beat Woodgrove, 31-21, in a Virginia 5A second-round game.

MONTGOMERY

Churchill QB Hunter Humphries completed 10 of 13 passes for 171 yards and four touchdowns and rushed four times for 32 yards and two touchdowns, as the Bulldogs beat Blair, 42-7, in a Maryland 4A quarterfinal game.

NORTHERN REGION

Lake Braddock QB Ty Jackson, a Norfolk State recruit, completed 10 of 14 passes for 129 yards and rushed 22 times for 190 yards and three touchdowns, as the Bruins beat South County, 33-24, in a Virginia 6A second-round game.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

Wise RB Kam Parker rushed 17 times for 207 yards and three touchdowns and caught two passes for 46 yards as the Pumas beat Glen Burnie, 46-20, in a Maryland 4A quarterfinal.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Woodbridge QB Caleb Tucker completed 15 of 25 passes for 341 yards and five touchdowns as the Vikings edged Colonial Forge, 35-34, in a Virginia 6A second-round game.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Patuxent QB Brayden Watson completed 14 of 17 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for another score and made all six of his extra-point kicks, as the Panthers beat Allegany, 42-0, in a Maryland 1A quarterfinal game.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.