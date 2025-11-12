Player of the Week: McDonough High’s Kosi Ukiwe dominates in Rams’ playoff win

For his efforts, McDonough High School's Kosi Ukiwe was named the Military Bowl Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

Kaosisochukwu “Kosi” Ukiwe is used to staying busy. During football season, that means being McDonough High School’s featured running back on offense and then putting his hand on the ground and playing defensive end when the opponent has the ball.

In the winter, Ukiwe is a wrestler and last year qualified for the Maryland state tournament. In the spring, Ukiwe turns to track, where he runs sprints and throws the discus and shot put.

Add it all up and Ukiwe is in excellent shape to handle the unusual combination of running back and defensive end. He has been at his best late in the season, and that continued in McDonough’s opening playoff game.

Ukiwe rushed 13 times for 141 yards and one touchdown, caught the decisive 90-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, and on defense made eight tackles with five sacks and forced one fumble as the Rams beat Northeast, 22-21, in the first round of the Maryland 2A playoffs.

“He’s had a lot of these type of games,” McDonough coach Ryan Gick said. “He’s our best player. To be able to do it on both sides of the ball is pretty impressive.”

For his efforts, Ukiwe was named the Military Bowl Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

At 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 235 pounds, Ukiwe has the size to play defensive end and is garnering attention from college recruiters. Morgan State was the most recent school to offer Ukiwe a scholarship.

However, it is quite a sight for defensive backs and other would-be tacklers to see Ukiwe speeding their way. In McDonough’s two previous games, Ukiwe rushed for 297 yards and then 254 yards.

“He doesn’t come off the field very often at all,” Gick said. “He’s playing defensive line and taking the hits over and over again. I think it’s impressive, the physicality and his ability to stay in the game. … He’s always active and working out, whether it is in the weight room or on the wrestling mat or on the track. He’s constantly preparing himself. He knows the season is long and his role is a very physical situation.”

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Meade RB Jayden Rumley rushed 25 times for 125 yards and three touchdowns as the Mustangs beat Dundalk, 35-12, in a Maryland 4A first-round game.

DC

Digital Pioneers RB Laroy Williams rushed 12 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns as the Pythons claimed the PCSAA title by beating Kipp DC Legacy, 42-6.

FREDERICK

Urbana QB Joshua White completed 9 of 11 passes for 134 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for two touchdowns as the Hawks beat Tuscarora, 56-0, in a Maryland 4A/3A first-round game.

HOWARD

Guilford Park RB Tyler Lee rushed 15 times for 158 yards and five touchdowns as the Panthers beat Chopticon, 48-0, in a Maryland 3A first-round game.

LOUDOUN

Loudoun Valley QB Zach Detweiler completed 18 of 24 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns and rushed five times for 48 yards and another score as the Vikings beat Woodgrove for the first time in 15 years, 42-28.

MONTGOMERY

Churchill QB Hunter Humphries completed 11 of 18 passes for 131 yards and one touchdown and rushed nine times for 52 yards and two touchdowns as the Bulldogs beat Clarksburg, 36-6, in a Maryland 4A first-round game.

NORTHERN REGION

McLean RB Finn Thompson rushed 33 times for 225 yards and three touchdowns as the Highlanders beat Wakefield, 35-32.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

Oxon Hill WR D’eor Ray caught four passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns and rushed four times for 53 yards and another score as the Clippers beat Einstein, 72-6, in a Maryland 4A/3A first-round game.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Woodbridge QB Caleb Tucker completed 23 of 29 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns as the Vikings beat Gar-Field, 42-14.

PRIVATE

St. Albans QB Brett Paukstis completed 18 of 23 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs beat Landon, 32-14.

WCAC

Gonzaga QB Jason Lindsay completed 13 of 22 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns as the Eagles beat St. John’s, 24-21.

