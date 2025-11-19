Player of the Week: Churchill running back and linebacker Noah Zhang

The Bulldogs’ leading rusher and top tackler rushed 26 times for a career-high 230 yards and three touchdowns while making eight tackles on defense as Churchill beat Richard Montgomery, 35-17, in a Maryland 4A second round game.

As the Winston Churchill High School football team hit the field for practice Monday afternoon, head coach Joe Rydzewski faced his weekly conundrum: How to prepare the Bulldogs for their next game while trying to keep senior running back and middle linebacker Noah Zhang fresh.

Zhang, the Bulldogs’ leading rusher and top tackler, displayed another strong performance this past Friday, rushing 26 times for a career-high 230 yards and three touchdowns while making eight tackles on defense as Churchill beat Richard Montgomery, 35-17, in a Maryland 4A second round game.

For his efforts, Zhang was named the Military Bowl Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

With their sixth consecutive victory, the Bulldogs (10-1) advanced to this week’s Maryland 4A quarterfinals against Blair. With such a big game on the horizon, the weekly challenge of ensuring their standout senior — listed at 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds — would be in prime condition is vital to Churchill’s success.

“He’s so tough, but it’s usually not until Wednesday of the following week (after a game) before he feels normal,” Rydzewski said. He added that the coaching staff has tried to move Zhang to outside linebacker but always winds up leaving him at middle linebacker because of his relentless play.

“He was out there practicing full, but our major contact stuff we try to pull him on Mondays and Tuesdays,” Rydzewski said.

Churchill needed Zhang against Richard Montgomery. The Bulldogs trailed 14-0 early and entered halftime down by three.

Zhang’s touchdown run early in the third quarter gave Churchill its first lead and his 50-yard touchdown run sealed the victory in the fourth quarter.

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Glen Burnie RB Noah Mitchell rushed 19 times for 196 yards and two touchdowns and returned a punt 74 yards for the game-winning score late in the fourth quarter as the Gophers beat Meade, 41-35, in a Maryland 4A second-round game.

DC

Digital Pioneers RB Laroy Williams rushed 12 times for 141 yards and two touchdowns as the Pythons beat KIPP DC Legacy Prep, 26-21, in a DCSAA Class A quarterfinal game.

FREDERICK

Linganore WR/CB Chase Perry caught two passes for 40 yards and on defense intercepted three passes as the Lancers beat North Hagerstown, 42-0, in a Maryland 3A second-round game.

HOWARD

Guilford Park WR/CB Antonio Griffin caught touchdown passes of 34 and 18 yards, had a 64-yard kickoff return and on defense made seven solo tackles and intercepted a pass as the Panthers beat Stephen Decatur, 28-14, in a Maryland 3A second-round game.

LOUDOUN

Potomac Falls QB AJ Pawlowski completed 12 of 17 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 13 times for 86 yards and two touchdowns as the Panthers beat Lightridge, 37-22, in a Virginia 5A first-round game.

MONTGOMERY

Sherwood DL Jefferson Serkfem, a Richmond recruit, made three tackles with two tackles for loss, returned one fumble 68 yards for a touchdown and recovered another fumble in the end zone — all in the first half — as the Warriors beat Kennedy, 49-6 in a Maryland 4A/3A second-round game.

NORTHERN REGION

Lake Braddock QB Ty Jackson, a Norfolk State recruit, completed 9 of 19 passes for 114 yards and one touchdown and rushed 11 times for 150 yards and three touchdowns as the Bruins beat Mount Vernon, 34-13, in a Virginia 6A first-round game.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

Oxon Hill WR D’eor Ray caught six passes for 98 yards and four touchdowns as the Clippers beat Potomac, 34-18, in a Maryland 4A/3A second-round game. It was the second week in a row that Ray scored four touchdowns.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Woodbridge WR James Shaw returned a kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown and caught two touchdown passes as the Vikings beat Patriot, 41-21, in a Virginia 6A first-round game.

PRIVATE

Spalding RB Antonio Ledbetter rushed 26 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns as the Cavaliers rallied to beat McDonogh, 30-22, to win their fourth consecutive MIAA A Conference championship.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Patuxent QB Brayden Watson completed 19 of 22 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns and rushed five times for 28 yards and another score as the Panthers beat Washington, 48-0, in a Maryland 1A game.

WCAC

Gonzaga QB Jason Lindsay bounced back from throwing an interception on the first play of the game and completed 13 of 19 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score as the Eagles beat Good Counsel, 31-28.

