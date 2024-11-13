Player of the Week: Landon’s Ubie Zaid

Do-it-all junior Ubie Zaid had impact in all three phases of the game, leading Landon to a 36-29 win over St. Alban's and earning the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

As do-it-all junior Ubie Zaid thrived on the football field throughout the season, the Landon School’s coaching staff tried to devise as many ways as possible to get the ball to their standout wide receiver, free safety and kick returner. They even practiced having the front players on their kickoff return lateral the ball back to Zaid because opponents rarely kicked the ball deep.

On Saturday, after rallying from a 22-point deficit to take the lead, then seeing St. Albans tie the game late in regulation, Landon Coach Paul Padalino was on the sideline thinking about how to move the ball down the field for a game-winning field goal attempt.

“Oh no,” Padalino said he thought to himself as he realized Zaid was going to get a chance to return the kickoff, even after he had a 60-yard kickoff return earlier in the game.

“I was shocked they kicked it to him. Everyone knew not to kick it to him. … He just opened up, made a cut up inside, took it down their sideline and let it go and took off. He’s pretty special,” he said.

Yet, it was one special play of many for Zaid. His 85-yard kickoff return — without an opponent even touching him — with 52 seconds left, lifted Landon to a 36-29 win.

Zaid also threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to quarterback Sean Murray on a trick play, caught six passes for 64 yards, and on defense, made seven tackles and intercepted a pass on the game’s final play.

For his efforts, Zaid was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“He does it all for us,” Padalino said. “He started for us last year, had a great year. Starting point guard since freshman year on the basketball team. On Saturday, he just willed us to a win. We’re down 22-0 and started to get some traction and he throws a touchdown to our quarterback to get it to 22-7. People try to take him away. Everyone knows he’s the guy for us. We keep trying to find ways to get him the ball.”

Sometimes, Zaid would catch bubble screens; other times, he was the pitch man option. He might go in motion and take the handoff for a jet sweep or be the recipient of a reverse.

“We put him all over the place,” Padalino said. “We fake punted eight times and four of them went to him for a first down.”

For the season, Zaid finished 4 of 4 passing for 140 yards and three touchdowns, rushed 22 times for 232 yards and caught 68 passes for 748 yards and six touchdowns. On defense, he made 48 tackles and intercepted four passes. He averaged 36 yards per kickoff return with three touchdowns.

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Annapolis CB Dwain Gray made three tackles, broke up one pass and intercepted two other passes, returning one 85 yards for a touchdown as the Panthers beat North County, 48-6, in a Maryland 4A first-round game.

DC

Anacostia QB-DB Ri’chard Wheeler completed 11 of 15 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns, rushed nine times for 165 yards and one touchdown and on defense intercepted two passes, returning one 37 yards for a touchdown, as the Indians beat Phelps, 48-12.

FREDERICK

Walkersville RB Da’Marques Ross rushed 10 times for 152 yards and five first-half touchdowns as the Lions beat Centennial, 61-6, in a Maryland 2A first-round game.

HOWARD

Oakland Mills QB/DB Isaac Ramsey rushed for two touchdowns and on defense intercepted three passes, returning two for touchdowns, as the Scorpions beat Lansdowne, 49-6, in a Maryland 3A first-round game.

LOUDOUN

John Champe QB Brandon Pena completed 14 of 22 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another score as the Knights beat Freedom-South Riding, 44-7.

MONTGOMERY

Sherwood QB Matt Larsen completed 15 of 19 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns as the Warriors beat Manchester Valley, 49-7, in a Maryland 3A first-round game.

NORTHERN REGION

Lake Braddock TE Zach Hibner caught eight passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns as the Bruins beat Robinson, 35-28.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

Oxon Hill RB Cameron Azodeh rushed 20 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 62 yards as the Clippers beat Guilford Park, 35-6, in a Maryland 3A first-round game.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Woodbridge RB Marquece Sharps rushed 170 yards and two touchdowns as the Vikings beat Gar-Field, 22-7, for their sixth consecutive win and earned their first postseason appearance since 2017.

Forest Park RB Landon Hunt rushed 20 times for 199 yards and four touchdowns as the Bruins beat Hylton, 53-0.

PRIVATE

Spalding QB Malik Washington completed 16 of 22 passes for 199 yards and four touchdowns and rushed eight times for 38 yards as the Cavaliers beat Mount St. Joseph, 38-0, in the semifinals of the MIAA A Conference playoffs.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Leonardtown RB/LB Zachary Meade rushed 20 times for 180 yards, caught an 18-yard touchdown pass and on defense forced a fumble and intercepted a pass as the Raiders beat Severna Park, 33-22, in a Maryland 4A/3A first-round game.

WCAC

Gonzaga DL Rex Stinchcomb, a Buffalo recruit, had four sacks as the Eagles took a shutout into the fourth quarter and beat St. John’s, 10-7.

