Player of the Week: Quince Orchard’s Iverson Howard

For his efforts, Quince Orchard High School senior running back Iverson Howard was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

At the point of the season where many of his teammates and opponents are feeling the effects of nearly four months of rigorous physical activity, Quince Orchard High School senior running back Iverson Howard looks fresh.

The undefeated Cougars have routed many of their opponents this season and tried their best to make sure their star player (and Maryland recruit) is ready when he is most needed.

Howard, who sat out the second half most of those lopsided games earlier this season, rushed a season-high 30 times for 195 yards and three touchdowns, as Quince Orchard beat Broadneck, 48-13, in a Maryland 4A semifinal this past Friday.

“We’ve tried to limit his carries,” Cougars coach John Kelley said. “We don’t want him carrying the ball 20 to 25 times a game during the season. His stats would be astronomical if he was playing whole games. He knows his workload is going to increase in the playoffs.”

Howard has been a mainstay since he first set foot on Quince Orchard’s Gaithersburg campus. A rare four-year starter, Howard has been a part of only one loss during his high school career. He has rushed for 1,124 yards and 21 touchdowns this season, averaging just 11 carries per game, and rushed for 3,301 yards and 47 touchdowns during his high school career.

Most importantly, the Cougars are 45-1 during that time and seeking their third state title in four years when they play Wise in Friday night’s championship game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

This season, Quince Orchard (12-0) has had a running clock because of the 35-point mercy rule in all but four of its games.

“His strength to power to speed ratio, it’s hard to combat that,” Kelley said. “And he’s a really good receiver out of the backfield. He’s got the ability to catch the ball in space and make people miss as well. And when he gets running downhill behind his shoulder pads, he’s running people over.”

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Arundel DB Kaleb Omotosho intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble as the Wildcats beat Sherwood, 24-8, in a Maryland 4A/3A semifinal.

DC

Dunbar QB Brosnan Dukes passed for 244 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 93 yards as the Crimson Ride beat Coolidge, 35-21, in the DCIAA Turkey Bowl.

FREDERICK

Linganore RB Bradly Matthews rushed 35 times for 222 yards and four touchdowns as the Lancers beat Oakland Mills, 35-21, in a Maryland 3A semifinal. Matthews has rushed for a single-season school record 2,460 yards and scored 36 touchdowns this season.

LOUDOUN

Tuscarora RB Zain Elian, a sophomore making his first career start, rushed 21 times for 209 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 20-yard pass that set up another score as the Huskies beat John Champe, 41-16, in the Virginia 4A Region C final.

NORTHERN REGION

Madison RB-DB Dominic Knicely rushed 12 times for 71 yards and one touchdown, caught two passes for 60 yards and one touchdown and returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown as the Warhawks beat Washington-Liberty, 48-21, in the Virginia 6A Region D final.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

Wise RB DeCarlos Young, a Temple recruit, rushed 13 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 20 yards as the Pumas beat C.H. Flowers, 35-0, in a Maryland 4A semifinal.

PRIVATE

St. Albans WR-DB Lacy Rice caught nine passes for 193 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-tying and game-winning scores, and intercepted a pass on defense as the Bulldogs beat Bell, 40-34 in overtime, in the DCSAA Class A championship game.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Huntingtown RB/S Brody Whittington rushed 18 times for 253 yards and one touchdown and intercepted a pass and returned it 71 yards as the Hurricanes beat Milford Mill, 24-16, in a Maryland 2A semifinal.

