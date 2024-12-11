Player of the Week: Madison High’s Dom Knicely

The senior rushed 24 times for 184 yards and four touchdowns and caught two passes for 53 yards, leading undefeated Madison to a 42-19 win over Lake Braddock in a Virginia 6A semifinal game.

One of the biggest challenges for the James Madison High School football coaching staff is devising new ways to get the ball in the hands of senior Dominic Knicely. One of the D.C. area’s most versatile offensive threats, the Warhawks are well aware that opposing defenses will key in on their star player. But that doesn’t mean he won’t be getting the ball.

This past Saturday, Knicely rushed 24 times for 184 yards and four touchdowns and caught two passes for 53 yards, leading undefeated Madison to a 42-19 win over Lake Braddock in a Virginia 6A semifinal game.

“We run him in all different kinds of motion to try to get some matchup opportunities for him,” Madison head coach Justin Counts said. “Everybody is paying attention to him. If we just line him up wide, a lot of times he gets double covered. So we run him on jet sweeps, up the middle, reverses, screen passes, swing passes or just line him up and tell him to go deep. He’s also our kick returner and punt returner.”

For his efforts, Knicely was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

No matter how much opponents have focused on Knicely, he continues to find success.

For the season, he has rushed 191 times for 1,302 yards and 19 touchdowns, caught 40 passes for 879 yards and 13 touchdowns and averaged 37 yards per kickoff return and 18 yards per punt return, with three returns for touchdowns.

Knicely has accepted a football scholarship to play for Coastal Carolina, where the coaches plan to use him the same way he’s used at Madison.

“Obviously, he’s a super talented kid, but he’s really emerged this year as a leader and has matured as being really serious about being a great football player,” Counts said. “He takes practice very seriously and he’s great for our young guys to be around and a guy we can point to for how to handle your business. He has really grown up in his time here.”

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Arundel DE Brandon Gorham returned an interception nine yards for a game-breaking touchdown, made six tackles with 3 ½ tackles for loss and 1 ½ sacks and forced a fumble as the Wildcats beat high-powered Linganore, 35-7, in the Maryland 3A championship game.

DC

Dunbar RB/DB Samar Robinson rushed for a 13-yard touchdown, returned a fumble 81 yards for the game-clinching score and made several big tackles on defense as the Crimson Tide beat Friendship Collegiate, 27-6, in the DCSAA Class AA championship game to win its first-ever state title.

LOUDOUN

Briar Woods QB Brady Carmical, a Navy recruit, rushed for two touchdowns and threw two touchdown passes as the Falcons beat L.C. Bird, 28-14, in a Virginia 5A semifinal.

MONTGOMERY

Quince Orchard RB Iverson Howard, a Maryland recruit, rushed 25 times for 73 yards and two touchdowns as the Cougars beat Wise, 24-13, in the Maryland 4A championship game.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

North Point RB Damien Brown rushed 18 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles beat Mervo, 21-20, to win the Maryland 4A/3A championship for the second time in three years.

