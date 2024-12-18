Player of the Week: Madison High’s Dom Knicely

In the biggest game of the year, Dom Knicely delivered once again for the Madison Warhawks, taking them to brink of the Virginia 6A championship and earning the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week for the second straight week.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. POTW: Madison's Dom Knicely

In the biggest game of the year, Dom Knicely delivered once again for the Madison Warhawks.

The do-it-all senior — who will play at Coastal Carolina University next year — caught six passes for 160 yards, two touchdowns, rushed 17 times for 89 yards and another score as Madison nearly completed its undefeated season, falling to Chesapeake’s Oscar Smith High School, 21-20, as the Virginia 6A championship was decided on the game’s final play this past Saturday.

For his efforts, Knicely was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“It was one of the most impressive performances we’ve had in a long time,” Madison coach Justin Counts said. “He made plays when we needed it. And he played defense, which he hadn’t done all year.”

Knicely caught a 46-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and his seven-yard touchdown run put the Warhawks ahead 14-7 early in the fourth.

Oscar Smith scored two touchdowns in less than 1 1/2 minutes, taking a 21-14 lead with 19 seconds left.

But after Knicely pulled in a 17-yard pass from quarterback Cael Yates, the two hooked up again for a dramatic 48-yard touchdown on the final play of regulation. With Madison’s kicker injured and after being penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct for excessive celebration, the Warhawks were unsuccessful on a potential game-winning two-point conversion.

“He’s been a great leader for us and showed our young guys,” Counts said. “Even though he is the most talented player, he’s one of the guys. Anytime we needed a play all year long, he and our quarterback Cael Yates stepped up. They have an ability to rise to the occasion. No moment was too big for them.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.