Player of the Week: Gaithersburg’s Gideon Ituka

Gaithersburg High School senior running back Gideon Ituka was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

There are not many secrets when it comes to the Gaithersburg High School football team’s offensive game plan.

The Trojans have 5-foot-10, 240-pound senior running back Gideon Ituka — a powerful runner who has accepted a football scholarship offer from Wisconsin — and he is going to get the ball. A lot.

While opponents know what is usually coming, stopping Ituka is another matter. This past Friday, he rushed 26 times for a career-high 304 yards and four touchdowns, carrying Gaithersburg to a 28-14 win over Seneca Valley.

For his efforts, Ituka was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“Everybody is keying on him, we know that every week,” said Gaithersburg Head Coach Shawn Prather. “That’s nothing new. But not a whole lot is going to change. We have to keep people honest by throwing the ball, but there is no mystery.”

Ituka has rushed for at least 100 yards in six of seven games this season, and the Trojans have won each of those games. Ituka has tallied 1,405 yards and 21 touchdowns so far this season, leading Gaithersburg to a 6-1 mark, and securing the team’s first winning record since 2013.

Prather said that Ituka has worked hard to get to this point, adding on more than 10 pounds of muscle and improving his speed.

“You know what is coming and he is still doing it,” Prather said. “He’s a power runner with speed, so he can run away from people, too.”

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week High School Football Player of the Week Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Broadneck WR Eli Harris caught seven passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns as the Bruins beat Annapolis, 35-28.

DC

H.D. Woodson DL Deonte Harrison made 10 tackles with five tackles for loss and three sacks as the Warriors beat Theodore Roosevelt, 14-8.

FREDERICK

Oakdale WR Hunter Thompson returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown and caught two touchdown passes as the Bears remained unbeaten with a 41-22 win over Walkersville.

HOWARD

Mount Hebron RB Aidan Hauf rushed 10 times for 101 yards and one touchdown, caught a 25-yard touchdown pass and threw a touchdown pass as the undefeated Vikings beat Centennial, 50-8.

LOUDOUN

Briar Woods QB Brady Carmical threw four touchdown passes as the Falcons defeated Potomac Falls, 28-0.

NORTHERN REGION

South Lakes QB Nick Harris completed 20 of 31 passes for 332 yards and five touchdowns and rushed three times for 52 yards as the Seahawks improved to 7-0 by beating Oakton, 56-18. It was his fourth game this season with five touchdown passes.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

Largo RB Tymond Foxx rushed 31 times for 244 yards and three touchdowns as the Lions beat Friendly, 24-20.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Freedom-Woodbridge QB Tristan Evans-Trujillo completed 12 of 14 passes for 203 yards and four touchdowns as the Eagles beat Woodbridge, 63-7.

PRIVATE

Landon WR-DB-K Chase Robertson, a Utah lacrosse recruit, caught a 32-yard touchdown pass, returned an interception 48 yards for a touchdown, made 12 tackles and kicked three extra points as the Bears beat Episcopal, 21-14.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Patuxent WR-DB Evan Jones caught 10 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns and on defense made seven tackles and intercepted a pass as the Panthers beat Northern, 53-39.

WCAC

Good Counsel WR DaMarion Fowlkes caught an 80-yard touchdown pass and then caught a 32-yard touchdown pass with 25 seconds left in regulation as the Falcons sent the game to overtime where they prevailed, 35-28 over previously undefeated DeMatha.