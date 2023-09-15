Player of the Week: Gainesville’s Cassie Sengul

This week’s WTOP Player of the Week is Cassandra Sengul of Gainesville High School in Gainesville, Virginia.

Sengul is entering her fourth year of varsity golf for the Cardinals and is coming off a 2022 season that saw her place top five in qualifying for The Optimist International Junior Golf Championship at Trump National Golf Course in Doral, Florida. Sengul represented Virginia and the greater D.C. area in the tournament, which featured competitors from Thailand, Argentina and other countries around the world.

Last season, Sengul also placed third in the mid-Atlantic Junior PGA Shenandoah Valley Open and first at the PGA First Tee tournament at Caves Valley Country Club.

Despite having cerebral palsy, a motor disability that affects the ability to control muscles, Sengul takes no exemptions as a competitor for Gainesville and walks the course with her teammates and opponents. Working to improve the lives of others with disabilities, Sengul serves as vice president of Best Buddies at her school and participates in the Special Olympics Unified Sports program at GHS.

In the classroom, Sengul boasts a 4.26 GPA and is a part of GHS’s advanced studies program, Project Lead the Way’s biomedical sciences program and the National Honor Society. She plans to pursue a college degree in sports psychology.

In her spare time, Sengul also volunteers through the First Tee Program of Prince William County, working with junior golfers.

