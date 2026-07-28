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Meet Vera, a luxurious kitten who’s ready to explore

Michelle Durango, Humane Rescue Alliance

July 28, 2026, 12:53 PM

Vera is a luxurious kitten eager to be adopted!(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance)

Vera is a luxurious kitten eager to be adopted!

She is very sweet and playful, looking for a fun home and hopefully with a frisky cat or kitten friend to play with!

Vera is a 3-month-old Tabby and weighs 3 pounds.

She is adorable, kind and ready to explore the world and her new home. Vera would love a family who can spoil her with great toys, tall cat towers, fabulous meals and plenty of love. Make your dreams come true — come meet Vera and let this little diva win your heart.

To learn more, visit the Humane Rescue Alliance’s website at humanerescuealliance.org/adopt.

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