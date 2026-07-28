Virginia judge grants bond again to bus driver charged in fatal I-95 crash

A judge set a $25,000 bond for the bus driver charged with five counts of involuntary manslaughter in a deadly Interstate 95 crash in Stafford County, Virginia.

A Virginia judge granted bond again Tuesday to the bus driver charged in a multivehicle crash that killed five people on Interstate 95 in May.

Stafford County Circuit Court Judge Charles Clark overturned a lower court’s bond decision and set bond for Jing Sheng Dong at $25,000.

Dong faces five involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the May 29 crash on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, near mile marker 146.

As conditions of his release, Clark ordered Dong to surrender his Chinese and U.S. passports, commercial driver’s license and driver’s license. He also must secure housing in Virginia, remain on house arrest under pretrial supervision, refrain from driving, avoid contact with victims and not consume alcohol.

Dong remains in custody at Rappahannock Regional Jail while arrangements are made to meet those conditions.

“He’s a bus driver, so it’s not like he has a lot of money. The man was trying to earn a living for his family with a 17-year-old son, so we have to find a place. Hopefully, some place up toward me, so I can communicate with him and see him, because he can’t drive or leave the Commonwealth,” attorney Thomas Walsh told WTOP.

Bus driver Jing Sheng Dong’s attorney Thomas Walsh, after judge granted $25,000 bond and imposed several conditions until trial for 5 counts of involuntary manslaughter in deadly bus crash on I-95 in Stafford County, Va. pic.twitter.com/VdkgT2Cnxt — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) July 28, 2026

Walsh said he is working with his client to secure his release.

Dong’s trial is scheduled for Oct. 6, though Walsh previously said the date could change following the bond ruling.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein reported from Stafford.

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