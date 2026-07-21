Meet Artemis, an opinionated pup who’s eager to learn

Artemis is a smart pit bull and has shown remarkable resilience and thrives in a home environment where she can build trust, learn and feel secure.

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Artemis is a smart pit bull and has shown remarkable resilience and thrives in a home environment where she can build trust, learn and feel secure.

She is an opinionated girl with a big personality and a strong voice.

Artemis is deeply devoted to her people and has proven to be an eager and highly trainable companion. She has mastered an impressive list of commands, including sit, down, stay, wait, recall, touch, look, go to bed and has shown she loves to learn.

Artemis understands household routines, responds well to praise and rewards. She enjoys interactive games, training sessions and learning new skills.

At 2 years old, Artemis weighs about 58 pounds.

For the right family, Artemis will be an incredibly rewarding companion: devoted, clever, endlessly entertaining and always ready to share her opinions.

To learn more, visit the Humane Rescue Alliance’s website at humanerescuealliance.org/adopt.