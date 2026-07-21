Meet Zack and Zoe, a pair of tabby kittens looking for a warm home

Zoe and Zack are a pair of 4-year-old tabby cats hoping to find a new home very soon.

Zoe and Zack are a pair of 4-year-old tabby cats hoping to find a new home very soon. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Zoe and Zack are a pair of 4-year-old tabby cats hoping to find a new home very soon. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Zoe and Zack are two precious young cats hoping to find a new home very soon.

These purrfect felines arrived as bashful, unsure kitties after losing their home quite suddenly, but their gentle hearts and sweet spirits shine through.

They are truly lovely cats who long to be cherished as beloved family members. Zack is a handsome fellow with the cutest little milk mustache, and Zoe is a precious girly kitty with a bright sparkle in her eye.

Both are in the 14-pound range — plenty of love to go around with this pair.

With kindness, patience and a warm home to call their own, Zoe and Zack will blossom beautifully.

Meet these lovely angels, adopt them, and get ready to fall in love. To learn more, visit the Humane Rescue Alliance’s website at humanerescuealliance.org/adopt.

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