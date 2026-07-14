Layla is incredibly smart and eager to learn. She loves people and gets along with other dogs.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Meet Layla, a darling puppy who’s learning to trust

Layla is a bit on the shy side, and it took her a bit of time to come out of her shell, but she’s shown that she can learn to trust and connect with people.

Since she’s gone into her foster home, she’s made great progress! Her foster shares that Layla has proven to be incredibly smart and eager to learn. She loves people and gets along with other dogs.

She has mastered stairs, sits for treats and is doing great with potty training (she holds it through the night!). She’s very trainable and making steady progress with her leash skills.

Layla is a 1-year-old pup who weighs about 36 pounds.

Since she’s a puppy, she can be a bit mouthy and likes to chew, so she’ll need a bit of supervision and plenty of her own toys to stay occupied! She’s a very affectionate girl who learns quickly and is a real joy!

Layla is looking for a home that can give her time, space and patience so that she can truly blossom and show the full beauty of her darling soul!

To learn more, visit the Humane Rescue Alliance’s website at humanerescuealliance.org/adopt.

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