Meet James, a 10-year-old tabby with a calm demeanor

James is a sweet, older tabby cat looking for a gentle, loving home to call his own.

Meet James, a 10-year-old cat who is looking for a quiet home.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance ) Meet James, a 10-year-old cat who is looking for a quiet home.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance ) James is a sweet, older tabby cat looking for a gentle, loving home.

This dear senior ginger gentleman is doing his very best to cope with shelter life, but he knows in his heart he belongs somewhere softer, quieter, and filled with kindness.

He dreams of soft beds, yummy meals, and a peaceful place where he can enjoy the mellow retirement he so deeply deserves.

James is sweet, tender, and wonderfully appreciative of every bit of affection offered to him.

If you’re looking for a calm, grateful companion who will fill your home with warmth, please meet James today. He’s ready to be your precious golden-aged kitty and your new best friend.

To learn more, visit the Humane Rescue Alliance’s webpage at humanerescuealliance.org/adopt.

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