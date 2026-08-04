A playful and energetic companion, Impala loves toys and enjoys having positive outlets for her energy.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Meet Impala, a graceful pup who’s full of personality

Impala is a sturdy yet graceful girl who has earned the nickname “Impala Ballerina,” thanks to her impressive hops and joyful enthusiasm for life.

She is full of personality and loves spending time with her people. When Impala gets excited to see her friends, her happiness sometimes comes out in the form of bouncing and jumping. She’ll benefit from continued guidance in channeling that excitement appropriately.

A playful and energetic companion, Impala loves toys and enjoys having positive outlets for her energy. She’s learning that fun can come in many forms, from playtime to training sessions, and she’s eager to stay engaged with her family.

Like many young, enthusiastic dogs, Impala can occasionally be a little mouthy when excited. But she has been making great progress with appropriate redirection and structure.

Impala currently lives with other dogs and thrives on canine companionship. She enjoys having dog friends to play with and learns a great deal from them.

Her social nature and playful spirit make her a wonderful candidate for a home with another compatible dog.

To learn more, visit the Humane Rescue Alliance’s website at humanerescuealliance.org/adopt.